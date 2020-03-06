Arizona looks to sweep Washington

Washington (14-16, 4-13) vs. Arizona (20-10, 10-7) McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona goes…

Washington (14-16, 4-13) vs. Arizona (20-10, 10-7)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona goes for the season sweep over Washington after winning the previous matchup in Seattle. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 30, when the Wildcats forced 17 Washington turnovers and turned the ball over just 10 times en route to a three-point victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. . For Washington, Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels, Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright have combined to account for 67 percent of all Washington scoring.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Nico Mannion has accounted for 44 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last five games. Mannion has 27 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 20-4 when it scores at least 66.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Arizona has an assist on 42 of 72 field goals (58.3 percent) across its past three contests while Washington has assists on 43 of 81 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Washington has held opposing teams to 38.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

