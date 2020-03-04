Arizona looks to sweep Washington St.

Washington State (15-14, 6-10) vs. Arizona (19-10, 9-7) McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona…

Washington State (15-14, 6-10) vs. Arizona (19-10, 9-7)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona goes for the season sweep over Washington State after winning the previous matchup in Pullman. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Wildcats shot 39.7 percent from the field while limiting Washington State to just 37 percent on the way to a 66-49 victory.

.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Nico Mannion has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 14 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wildcats are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 19-4 when they exceed 65 points. The Cougars are 0-8 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 15-6 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Washington State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Cougars are 7-14 when opponents score more than 61.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Arizona defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.5 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. Washington State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through 29 games (ranking the Cougars 293rd).

