App State meets Texas State in Sun Belt semis

No. 6 seed Appalachian State (18-14, 12-9) vs. No. 3 seed Texas State (20-11, 13-7) Sun Belt Conference Tourney Semifinals,…

No. 6 seed Appalachian State (18-14, 12-9) vs. No. 3 seed Texas State (20-11, 13-7)

Sun Belt Conference Tourney Semifinals, Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State is set to take on Appalachian State with the winner punching its ticket the Sun Belt championship game. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 8, when Texas State made only one foul shot on two attempts while the Mountaineers went 13 for 21 en route to a 60-57 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson has averaged 19.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Isiah Small has put up 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Justin Forrest has averaged 17.2 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 30.4 percent of the 207 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Texas State is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Bobcats are 10-11 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Texas State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 73.5 points while giving up 63.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has committed a turnover on just 16.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have turned the ball over only 11.1 times per game this season and just 7.3 times per game over their last three games.

