AP Women’s Coach of the Year Voting The Associated Press

(Selected by the 30-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25) Dawn Staley, South Carolina 20 Joe McKeown, Northwestern 5 Kelly Graves, Oregon 4 Wes Moore, N.C. State 1 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.