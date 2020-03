AP Coach of the Year Voting The Associated Press

(Selected by the 65-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25) Anthony Grant, Dayton 30 Scott Drew, Baylor 13 Brian Dutcher, San Diego State 12 Leonard Hamilton, Florida State 6 Mark Few, Gonzaga 2 Steve Pikiell, Rutgers 1 Bill Self, Kansas 1 Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.