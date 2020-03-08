Home » NCAA Basketball » American Athletic Conference

American Athletic Conference

The Associated Press

March 8, 2020, 8:08 PM

UConn 79, South Florida 38<

America East Conference
Semifinals

Maine 67, UMass.-Lowell 54

Stony Brook 57, Binghampton 42

Atlantic Coast Conference
Championship

NC State 71, Florida St. 66

Atlantic 10 Conference
Championship

Dayton 52, VCU 48<

Big Ten Conference
Championship

Maryland 82, Ohio St. 65<

Southeastern Conference
Championship

South Carolina 76, Mississippi St. 62

Southern Conference
Championship

Samford 59, UNC-Greensboro 54

Summit League
First Round

North Dakota State 72, Denver 68

Oral Roberts 74, No. 5 Western Illinois 66

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

NCAA Basketball Other Sports News Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up