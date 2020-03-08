American Athletic Conference

UConn 79, South Florida 38< America East Conference Semifinals Maine 67, UMass.-Lowell 54 Stony Brook 57, Binghampton 42 Atlantic Coast…

UConn 79, South Florida 38<

America East Conference Semifinals

Maine 67, UMass.-Lowell 54

Stony Brook 57, Binghampton 42

Atlantic Coast Conference Championship

NC State 71, Florida St. 66

Atlantic 10 Conference Championship

Dayton 52, VCU 48<

Southeastern Conference Championship

South Carolina 76, Mississippi St. 62

Southern Conference Championship

Samford 59, UNC-Greensboro 54

Summit League First Round

North Dakota State 72, Denver 68

Oral Roberts 74, No. 5 Western Illinois 66

