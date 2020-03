American Athletic Conference

South Florida 64, Tulane 50 UCF 65 Wichita St. 32 UConn 94, Temple 61< Atlantic Coast Conference Semifinals Florida St.…

South Florida 64, Tulane 50

UCF 65 Wichita St. 32

UConn 94, Temple 61<

Atlantic Coast Conference Semifinals

Florida St. 62, Louisville 60

NC State 82, Boston College 75

Atlantic Sun Conference First Round Saturday, March 7

Florida Gulf Coast 105, Lipscomb 71

Liberty 91, Kennesaw St. 86

North Alabama 70, Stetson 60

North Florida 77, Jacksonville 67

Atlantic 10 Conference Semifinals

Dayton 58, Saint Louis 50

VCU 60, Fordham 55

Big East Conference Quarterfinals

Marquette 72, Villanova 59

DePaul 97, Providence 59

Seton Hall 83, Butler 57

Big Ten Conference Saturday, March 7

Maryland 66, Indiana 51

Ohio Valley Conference Championship

Southeast Missouri 67, UT-Martin 47<

Patriot League First Round

Army 72, Loyola Maryland 65

American 63, Navy 53

Southeastern Conference Semifinals Saturday, March 7

South Carolina 90, Arkansas 64

Mississippi St. 77, Kentucky 59

Summit League First Round

South Dakota 99, Omaha 40

South Dakota State 72, North Dakota 43

West Coast Conference Third Round Saturday, March 7

Pacific 77, Portland 70

Pepperdine 62, BYU 51

