American Athletic Conference

The Associated Press

March 9, 2020, 8:52 PM

UConn 87, Cincinnati 53<

Big Sky Conference
First Round

Northern Colorado 79, Sacramento St. 61<

Horizon League
Semifinals

IUPUI 71, Cleveland St. 54

Green Bay 50, N. Kentucky 49<

Summit League
Semifinals

South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43

South Dakota State 76, North Dakota State 56

West Coast Conference
Semifinals

Portland 70, Gonzaga 69

San Diego 59, Pepperdine 44

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

