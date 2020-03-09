American Athletic Conference

UConn vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
|Big East Conference
|Championship
DePaul vs. Marquette, 8 p.m.
|Big Sky Conference
|First Round
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento St., 4:30 p.m.
Montana vs. Southern Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Washington vs. Weber St., 10 p.m.
|Horizon League
|Semifinals
IUPUI 71, Cleveland St. 54
Green Bay 50, N. Kentucky 49
|Mid-American Conference
|First Round
Toledo at Akron, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 5 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
|Northeast Conference
|First Round
Wagner at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
No. 6 at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
|Patriot League
|Quarterfinals
Army at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
American at Boston U., 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
|Summit League
|Semifinals
South Dakota 65, Oral Roberts 43
South Dakota State 76, North Dakota State 56
|West Coast Conference
|Semifinals
Portland 70, Gonzaga 69
San Diego vs. Pepperdine, 5:30 p.m.
