American Athletic Conference

Cincinnati 57, UCF 51

UConn 79, South Florida 38

America East Conference Semifinals

Maine 67, UMass.-Lowell 54

Stony Brook 57, Binghampton 42

Atlantic Coast Conference Championship

NC State 71, Florida St. 66

Atlantic 10 Conference Championship

Dayton 52, VCU 48

Big East Conference

Semifinals

DePaul 83, Seton Hall 80

Big Ten Conference Championship

Maryland 82, Ohio St. 65<

Southeastern Conference Championship

South Carolina 76, Mississippi St. 62

Southern Conference Championship

Samford 59, UNC-Greensboro 54

Summit League First Round

North Dakota State 72, Denver 68

Oral Roberts 74, No. 5 Western Illinois 66

