A&M looks to knock off No. 17 Auburn

Texas A&M (14-14, 8-8) vs. No. 17 Auburn (24-5, 11-5) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M (14-14, 8-8) vs. No. 17 Auburn (24-5, 11-5)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Auburn looks to give Texas A&M its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. Texas A&M’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels 86-65 on March 18, 2018. Auburn lost 73-66 to Kentucky in its most recent game.

.DOMINANT DOUGHTY: Samir Doughty has connected on 30 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Auburn is a perfect 20-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Tigers are 4-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last 16 home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 70.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is rated 29th in the nation by scoring 77.9 points per game this season. Texas A&M has only averaged 62.1 points per game, which ranks 307th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.