Alcorn State meets Jackson St. in SWAC quarters

No. 5 seed Alcorn State (15-14, 11-7) vs. No. 4 seed Jackson State (14-17, 11-7) Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals,…

No. 5 seed Alcorn State (15-14, 11-7) vs. No. 4 seed Jackson State (14-17, 11-7)

Southwestern Athletic Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the SWAC semifinals is on the line as Alcorn State and Jackson State match up. Jackson State won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on Feb. 8, when the Tigers shot 53.6 percent from the field while holding Alcorn State to just 34.4 percent on the way to a 29-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Braves have been led by Troymain Crosby and Maurice Howard. Crosby has averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while Howard has recorded 12.8 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Tristan Jarrett and Roland Griffin. Jarrett has averaged 16.9 points while Griffin has put up 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Howard has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Alcorn State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-12 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 14-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

PERFECT WHEN: Alcorn State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over nine times or fewer. The Braves are 10-14 when they record more than nine turnovers. The Jackson State defense has created 14.2 turnovers per game in SWAC play and 17 per game over its last three.

DID YOU KNOW: Jackson State has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all SWAC teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 13 times per game this season.

