Albany meets Stony Brook in America East quarters

No. 7 seed Albany (14-17, 7-9) vs. No. 2 seed Stony Brook (19-12, 10-6) America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Island…

No. 7 seed Albany (14-17, 7-9) vs. No. 2 seed Stony Brook (19-12, 10-6)

America East Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the America East semifinals is up for grabs as Albany matches up against Stony Brook. Stony Brook swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last met on Feb. 29, when the Seawolves shot 38 percent from the field while limiting Albany to just 35.7 percent en route to the three-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Albany’s Ahmad Clark, Cameron Healy and Romani Hansen have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 61 percent of all Great Danes points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Clark has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Albany field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Albany is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 14-8 when scoring at least 60.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Seawolves have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Great Danes. Stony Brook has an assist on 35 of 63 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three outings while Albany has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Stony Brook has made 8.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among America East teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

