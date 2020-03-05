Kent State (19-11, 9-8) vs. Akron (23-7, 13-4) James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kent State (19-11, 9-8) vs. Akron (23-7, 13-4)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron seeks revenge on Kent State after dropping the first matchup in Kent. The teams last met on Jan. 31, when the Golden Flashes shot 42.1 percent from the field while holding Akron’s shooters to just 40 percent on the way to a 68-67 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The prolific Loren Cristian Jackson is putting up 20 points and 4.5 assists to lead the way for the Zips. Xeyrius Williams has paired with Jackson and is maintaining an average of 13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. The Golden Flashes have been led by Antonio Williams, who is averaging 14.7 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 28 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Kent State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 19-6 when scoring at least 63.

STREAK STATS: Kent State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points and allowing 67.7 points during those contests. Akron has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 70.5 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MAC teams.

