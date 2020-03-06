ACU looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

Abilene Christian (19-11, 14-5) vs. Incarnate Word (9-21, 6-13) Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian (19-11, 14-5) vs. Incarnate Word (9-21, 6-13)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Incarnate Word. Abilene Christian has won by an average of 17 points in its last five wins over the Cardinals. Incarnate Word’s last win in the series came on March 1, 2017, an 89-75 win.

SENIOR STUDS: Abilene Christian’s Payten Ricks, Kolton Kohl and Clay Gayman have collectively accounted for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 36.6 percent of the 227 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 44 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-8 when they allow 72 or more points and 19-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Cardinals are 0-15 when they score 63 points or fewer and 9-6 when they exceed 63.

STREAK SCORING: Abilene Christian has won its last three road games, scoring 78.3 points, while allowing 67 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats second among Division I teams. Incarnate Word has turned the ball over on 21.9 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cardinals 330th, nationally).

