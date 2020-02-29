Yale looks to extend streak vs Princeton

Princeton (13-11, 8-3) vs. Yale (21-6, 9-2) John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Princeton (13-11, 8-3) vs. Yale (21-6, 9-2)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Princeton. In its last five wins against the Tigers, Yale has won by an average of 14 points. Princeton’s last win in the series came on Feb. 2, 2018, a 76-73 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The powerful Paul Atkinson is averaging 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Jordan Bruner has complemented Atkinson and is putting up 11.4 points and nine rebounds per game. The Tigers are led by Richmond Aririguzoh, who is averaging 12.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Bulldogs have scored 78.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 72.6 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE ATKINSON: Across 27 appearances this season, Yale’s Atkinson has shot 63.4 percent.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Princeton is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 5-11 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. Yale has 46 assists on 88 field goals (52.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Princeton has assists on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Yale defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.1 percent, the 22nd-lowest mark in Division I. Princeton has allowed opponents to shoot 46.4 percent through 24 games (ranking the Tigers 332nd).

