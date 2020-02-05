Yale looks to extend streak vs Harvard

Harvard (13-6, 2-2) vs. Yale (16-4, 4-0) John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Harvard (13-6, 2-2) vs. Yale (16-4, 4-0)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its eighth straight conference win against Harvard. Yale’s last Ivy League loss came against the Penn Quakers 77-66 on March 8, 2019. Harvard fell 70-69 at Princeton in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Harvard has relied heavily on its seniors. Chris Lewis, Noah Kirkwood, Robert Baker and Justin Bassey have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Crimson points over the team’s last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 80.5 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.6 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.ACCURATE ATKINSON: In 20 appearances this season, Yale’s Paul Atkinson has shot 63.6 percent.

STREAK STATS: Yale has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 60.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson. Yale has an assist on 56 of 91 field goals (61.5 percent) across its previous three games while Harvard has assists on 29 of 82 field goals (35.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Yale has held opposing teams to 36.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

