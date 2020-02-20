Yale looks to extend streak vs Cornell

Yale (18-6, 6-2) vs. Cornell (5-16, 2-6) Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Yale (18-6, 6-2) vs. Cornell (5-16, 2-6)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over Cornell. Yale has won by an average of 14 points in its last 14 wins over the Big Red. Cornell’s last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2013, a 68-61 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cornell’s Jimmy Boeheim has averaged 16.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while Terrance McBride has put up 10.9 points. For the Bulldogs, Paul Atkinson has averaged 17.5 points and 7.6 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 11.5 points and 9.1 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 73.3 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 72.6 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Boeheim has connected on 29.7 percent of the 101 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cornell is 0-12 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 5-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Big Red have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Cornell has an assist on 33 of 70 field goals (47.1 percent) across its previous three games while Yale has assists on 35 of 81 field goals (43.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Yale defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.1 percent, the 11th-best mark in the country. Cornell has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent from the field through 21 games (ranked 281st).

