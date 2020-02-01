Yale looks to extend streak vs Cornell

Cornell (4-12, 1-2) vs. Yale (15-4, 3-0) John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cornell (4-12, 1-2) vs. Yale (15-4, 3-0)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Cornell. In its last 13 wins against the Big Red, Yale has won by an average of 14 points. Cornell’s last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2013, a 68-61 victory.

STEPPING UP: Yale’s Paul Atkinson has averaged 16.7 points and 7.6 rebounds while Jordan Bruner has put up 12.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Big Red, Jimmy Boeheim has averaged 16.9 points and six rebounds while Terrance McBride has put up 10.7 points and 4.1 rebounds.

IVY LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Bulldogs have scored 78.7 points per game and allowed 60 points per game against Ivy League opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 64.5 points scored and 65.4 points given up per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Boeheim has connected on 30.8 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Cornell is 0-8 when it allows at least 72 points and 4-4 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Yale is a perfect 12-0 when the team records six or more steals. The Bulldogs are 3-4 when they steal the ball fewer than six times.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Yale has held opposing teams to 36.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their five-game winning streak, the Bulldogs have held opposing shooters to 36.4 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.