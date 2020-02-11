Xavier faces tough test vs No. 19 Butler

Xavier (16-8, 5-6) vs. No. 19 Butler (18-6, 6-5) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 19…

Xavier (16-8, 5-6) vs. No. 19 Butler (18-6, 6-5)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Butler presents a tough challenge for Xavier. Xavier has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Butler lost 76-57 on the road against Marquette on Sunday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Butler’s scoring this season and 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Xavier, Tyrique Jones, Naji Marshall and Quentin Goodin have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Baldwin has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Butler field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 33 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Musketeers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Butler has 29 assists on 71 field goals (40.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Xavier has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Butler has held opposing teams to 61.2 points per game, the lowest figure among all Big East teams.

