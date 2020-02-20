Wyoming looks to end streak vs Air Force

Wyoming (6-21, 1-14) vs. Air Force (10-17, 4-11) Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air…

Wyoming (6-21, 1-14) vs. Air Force (10-17, 4-11)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force looks to extend Wyoming’s conference losing streak to five games. Wyoming’s last MWC win came against the San Jose State Spartans 71-66 on Feb. 1. Air Force lost 71-62 to Fresno State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Air Force has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Hunter Maldonado has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. Maldonado has accounted for 32 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Air Force is 0-10 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 10-7 when it scores at least 69.

WINNING WHEN: Air Force is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Falcons are 5-17 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming has scored 65.8 points while allowing 77 points over its last five games. Air Force has averaged 68.4 points and given up 81.6 over its last five.

