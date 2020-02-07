Wright State looks to extend streak vs Oakland

Oakland (8-16, 3-8) vs. Wright State (20-5, 10-2) Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oakland (8-16, 3-8) vs. Wright State (20-5, 10-2)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Oakland. In its last six wins against the Golden Grizzlies, Wright State has won by an average of 16 points. Oakland’s last win in the series came on Dec. 29, 2016, an 81-62 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Wright State’s Loudon Love has averaged 14.7 points and 9.4 rebounds while Bill Wampler has put up 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Xavier Hill-Mais has averaged 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Brad Brechting has put up 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Golden Grizzlies have scored 72.8 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 59.9 per game they put up against non-conference competition.HOT HILL-MAIS: Hill-Mais has connected on 24.4 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 67.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Oakland is 0-11 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Wright State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 87 points while giving up 68.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense is ranked seventh in the country by scoring 81.8 points per game this year. Oakland has only averaged 65.5 points per game, which ranks 275th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.