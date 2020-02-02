The Associated Press

1. South Carolina (20-1) did not play. beat Mississippi 87-32; beat No. 22 Tennessee 69-48. Next: at No. 25 Arkansas, Thursday.

2. Baylor (19-1) did not play. beat Iowa State 83-62; beat Texas, 64-44. Next: vs. Kansas, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (19-2) did not play. beat Utah 90-63; beat Colorado 101-53. Next: at No. 4 UConn, Monday.

4. UConn (19-1) did not play. beat Cincinnati 80-50. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.

5. Louisville (21-1) did not play. beat Notre Dame 86-54. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida State, Thursday.

6. Stanford (19-2) did not play. beat Washington 58-41; beat Washington State 71-49. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Friday.

7. N.C. State (20-1) did not play. beat Clemson 79-60; beat Duke 63-60. Next: at Virginia Tech, Thursday.

8. UCLA (18-2) did not play. lost to No. 16 Arizona 92-66; beat No. 19 Arizona State 70-61. Next: at No. 6 Stanford, Friday.

9. Mississippi State (19-3) did not play. beat Auburn 78-73. Next: vs. Georgia, Monday.

10. Oregon State (18-4) did not play. beat Colorado 79-52; beat Utah 77-65. Next: vs. No. 19 Arizona State, Friday.

11. DePaul (19-3) did not play. lost to Creighton 63-61; beat Providence 93-71. Next: at St. John’s, Friday.

12. Gonzaga (22-1) did not play. beat San Diego 57-46; beat BYU 59-44. Next: at Pacific, Thursday.

13. Kentucky (17-3) did not play. beat Auburn 68-61; beat Missouri 62-47; lost to Florida 70-62. Next: vs. Alabama, Thursday.

14. Florida State (18-4) did not play. lost to Boston College 65-56; beat Pittsburgh 66-41. Next: at No. 5 Louisville, Thursday.

15. Texas A&M (18-3) did not play. beat Georgia 64-63; lost to LSU 59-55. Next: at No. 9 Mississippi State, Sunday.

16. Arizona (17-3) did not play. beat No. 8 UCLA 92-66; beat Southern Cal 73-57. Next: at No. 3 Oregon, Friday.

17. Maryland (17-4) did not play. beat Ohio State 85-65. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

18. Iowa (18-3) did not play. beat Penn State 77-67; lost to Michigan 78-63. Next: vs. Nebraska, Thursday.

19. Arizona State (16-5) did not play. beat Southern Cal 76-75, 3OT; lost to No. 8 UCLA 70-61. Next: at No. 10 Oregon State, Friday.

20. Indiana (17-5) did not play. beat Minnesota 65-52; beat Wisconsin 75-65, OT. Next: at Purdue, Monday.

21. South Dakota (20-2) did not play. beat Omaha 73-42; beat Denver 92-60. Next: at North Dakota, Sunday.

22. Tennessee (17-4) did not play. beat Vanderbilt 78-69; lost to No. 1 South Carolina 69-48. Next: vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, Thursday.

23. Northwestern (18-3) did not play. beat Michigan 81-73; beat Penn State 82-59. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday, Feb. 10.

24. Missouri State (17-3) did not play. beat Bradley 90-56; beat Illinois State 87-74. Next: at Northern Iowa, Friday.

25. Arkansas (17-4) did not play. beat Alabama 66-48; beat Missouri 85-81, OT. Next: vs. No. 1 South Carolina, Thursday.

