Saturday

1. South Carolina (28-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Texas A&M, Sunday.

2. Baylor (27-1) beat Kansas St 83-58. Next: vs. Texas, Thursday.

3. Oregon (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

4. Stanford (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Arizona St., Sunday.

5. Louisville (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

6. UConn (25-3) beat Houston 92-40. Next: vs. South Florida, Monday.

7. Maryland (24-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

8. N.C. State (24-4) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

9. UCLA (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

10. Mississippi State (24-5) did not play. Next. at Mississippi, Sunday.

11. Gonzaga (28-2) beat Portland 56-42.

12. Texas A&M (22-6) did not play. Next: at No 1. South Carolina, Sunday.

13. Arizona (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.

14. Northwestern (26-3) beat Illinois 75-58.

15. Kentucky (21-6) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

16. DePaul (25-4) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.

17. Oregon St. (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Sunday.

18. Iowa (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

19. Florida St. (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

20. South Dakota (27-2) beat North Dakota 76-47.

21. Missouri St. (23-4) did not play. Next: At Bradley, Sunday.

22. Indiana (22-7) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

23. Princeton (24-1) beat Yale 64-49. Next: vs. Columbia, Friday.

24. Arizona St. (20-9) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Stanford, Sunday.

25. TCU (20-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

