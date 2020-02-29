Saturday
1. South Carolina did not play. Next: vs No. 12 Texas A&M, Sunday.
2. Baylor (26-1) vs. Kansas St.
3. Oregon (27-2) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.
4. Stanford (24-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Arizona St., Sunday.
5. Louisville (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.
6. UConn (25-3) beat Houston 92-40.
7. Maryland (24-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
8. N.C. State (24-4) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.
9. UCLA (24-4) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.
10. Mississippi State did not play. Next. at Mississippi, Sunday.
11. Gonzaga (28-2) beat Portland 56-42.
12. Texas A&M (22-6) did not play. Next: at No 1. South Carolina, Sunday.
13. Arizona (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. California, Sunday.
14. Northwestern (26-3) beat Illinois 75-58.
15. Kentucky (21-6) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.
16. DePaul (25-4) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.
17. Oregon St. (21-8) did not play. Next: vs. Washington St., Sunday.
18. Iowa (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.
19. Florida St. (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.
20. South Dakota (27-2) beat North Dakota 76-47.
21. Missouri St. (23-4) did not play. Next: At Bradley, Sunday.
22. Indiana (22-7) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.
23. Princeton (24-1) beat Yale 64-49.
24. Arizona St. (20-9) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Stanford, Sunday.
25. TCU (20-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.
