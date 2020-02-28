The Associated Press

Friday 1. South Carolina did not play. Next: vs No. 12 Texas A&M, Sunday. 2. Baylor (26-1) did not play.…

Friday

1. South Carolina did not play. Next: vs No. 12 Texas A&M, Sunday.

2. Baylor (26-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.

3. Oregon (26-2) vs. Washington State.

4. Stanford (24-4) at No. 13 Arizona.

5. Louisville (26-3) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Sunday.

6. UConn (24-3) did not play. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

7. Maryland (24-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

8. N.C. State (24-4) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Sunday.

9. UCLA (23-4) vs. Colorado. Next: at Houston, Saturday.

10. Mississippi State did not play. Next. At Ole Miss, Sunday.

11. Gonzaga (27-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

12. Texas A&M (22-6) did not play. Next: at No 1. South Carolina, Sunday.

13. Arizona (22-5) vs. No. 4 Stanford.

14. Northwestern (25-3) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (21-6) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

16. DePaul (25-4) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Sunday.

17. Oregon State (20-8) vs. Washington.

18. Iowa (23-5) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Sunday.

19. Florida State (22-6) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

20. South Dakota (26-2) did not play. Next: vs. North Dakota, Saturday.

21. Missouri State (23-4) did not play. Next: At Bradley, Sunday.

22. Indiana (22-7) beat Nebraska 81-53. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.

23. Princeton (23-1) beat Brown 81-39. Next: vs. Yale, Saturday.

24. Arizona State (19-9) vs. California.

25. TCU (20-6) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.