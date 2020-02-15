The Associated Press

Friday 1. South Carolina (24-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday. 2. Baylor (22-1) did not play. Next: at…

Friday

1. South Carolina (24-1) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Monday.

2. Baylor (22-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

3. Oregon (23-2) beat No. 7 UCLA 80-66. Next: at Southern Cal, Sunday.

4. N.C. State (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday.

5. UConn (20-3) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Sunday.

6. Mississippi State (22-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Kentucky, Sunday.

7. UCLA (21-3) lost to No. 3 Oregon 80-66. Next: vs. No. 11 Oregon State, Monday.

8. Stanford (22-3) beat Utah 97-64. Next: at Colorado, Sunday.

9. Louisville (22-3) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Sunday.

10. Maryland (21-4) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.

11. Oregon State (19-6) lost to Southern Cal 72-66. Next: at No. 7 UCLA, Monday.

12. Arizona (20-4) beat Washington 64-53. Next: vs. Washington State, Sunday.

13. DePaul (23-3) beat Butler 89-60. Next: vs. Xavier, Sunday.

14. Florida State (20-4) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

15. Gonzaga (24-2) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Saturday.

16. Texas A&M (19-5) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Tennessee, Sunday.

17. Iowa (20-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Sunday.

18. Kentucky (18-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Mississippi State, Sunday.

19. Northwestern (21-3) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

20. Indiana (20-6) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio State, Sunday.

21. South Dakota (23-2) did not play. Next: at Oral Roberts, Saturday.

22. Arizona State (17-8) beat Washington State 62-59. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

23. Arkansas (19-5) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

24. Missouri State (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.

25. Tennessee (17-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Texas A&M, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.