The Associated Press

Sunday

1. South Carolina (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Monday.

2. Baylor (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.

3. Oregon (21-2) vs. No. 19 Arizona State. Next: at No. 10 UCLA, Friday.

4. UConn (20-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Monday.

5. Louisville (21-3) lost to Syracuse 59-51. Next: at No. 7 N.C. State, Thursday.

6. Stanford (20-3) vs. Southern Cal. Next: at Utah, Friday.

7. N.C. State (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 N.C. State, Thursday.

8. Mississippi State (22-3) beat No. 16 Texas A&M 69-57. Next: at No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.

9. Oregon State (19-4) vs. No. 12 Arizona. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.

10. UCLA (20-2) at California. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Friday.

11. Gonzaga (23-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.

12. Arizona (18-4) at No. 9 Oregon State. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

13. Maryland (20-4) beat Rutgers 79-50. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa, Thursday.

14. DePaul (22-3) beat Seton Hall 86-76. Next: vs. Butler, Friday.

15. Kentucky (18-4) at No. 25 Arkansas. Next: vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, Sunday.

16. Texas A&M (18-5) lost to No. 8 Mississippi State 69-57. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.

17. Florida State (20-4) beat Virginia 63-55. Next: at Duke, Sunday.

18. Indiana (18-6) at Nebraska. Next: at Illinois, Thursday.

19. Arizona State (16-7) at No. 3 Oregon. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.

20. Iowa (20-4) beat Purdue 83-71. Next: at No. 13 Maryland, Thursday.

21. Northwestern (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.

22. South Dakota (21-2) at North Dakota. Next: vs. Western Illinois, Thursday.

23. Tennessee (17-6) did not play. Next: at LSU, Thursday.

24. Missouri State (19-3) at Drake. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.

25. Arkansas (18-5) vs. No. 15 Kentucky. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.

