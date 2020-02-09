|Sunday
1. South Carolina (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 UConn, Monday.
2. Baylor (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Wednesday.
3. Oregon (21-2) vs. No. 19 Arizona State. Next: at No. 10 UCLA, Friday.
4. UConn (20-2) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Monday.
5. Louisville (21-2) at Syracuse. Next: at No. 7 N.C. State, Thursday.
6. Stanford (20-3) vs. Southern Cal. Next: at Utah, Friday.
7. N.C. State (22-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 N.C. State, Thursday.
8. Mississippi State (22-3) beat No. 16 Texas A&M 69-57. Next: at No. 16 Kentucky, Sunday.
9. Oregon State (19-4) vs. No. 12 Arizona. Next: at Southern Cal, Friday.
10. UCLA (20-2) at California. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Friday.
11. Gonzaga (23-2) did not play. Next: vs. San Francisco, Thursday.
12. Arizona (18-4) at No. 9 Oregon State. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.
13. Maryland (20-4) beat Rutgers 79-50. Next: vs. No. 20 Iowa, Thursday.
14. DePaul (22-3) beat Seton Hall 86-76. Next: vs. Butler, Friday.
15. Kentucky (18-4) at No. 25 Arkansas. Next: vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, Sunday.
16. Texas A&M (18-5) lost to No. 8 Mississippi State 69-57. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Thursday.
17. Florida State (20-4) beat Virginia 63-55. Next: at Duke, Sunday.
18. Indiana (18-6) at Nebraska. Next: at Illinois, Thursday.
19. Arizona State (16-7) at No. 3 Oregon. Next: vs. Washington State, Friday.
20. Iowa (19-4) at Purdue. Next: at No. 13 Maryland, Thursday.
21. Northwestern (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.
22. South Dakota (21-2) at North Dakota. Next: vs. Western Illinois, Thursday.
23. Tennessee (17-6) did not play. Next: at LSU, Thursday.
24. Missouri State (19-3) at Drake. Next: vs. Southern Illinois, Saturday.
25. Arkansas (18-5) vs. No. 15 Kentucky. Next: at Mississippi, Sunday.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.