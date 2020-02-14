Wofford seeks revenge on WCU

Western Carolina (15-9, 7-6) vs. Wofford (16-10, 8-5) Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina (15-9, 7-6) vs. Wofford (16-10, 8-5)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford seeks revenge on Western Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Cullowhee. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when the Catamounts shot 52.8 percent from the field while holding Wofford’s shooters to just 41 percent on their way to a nine-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Carolina’s Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 65 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 32.9 percent of the 155 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wofford is 0-6 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 16-4 when it scores at least 62.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Catamounts have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Wofford has 36 assists on 75 field goals (48 percent) across its previous three outings while Western Carolina has assists on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina is rated second among SoCon teams with an average of 78.2 points per game.

