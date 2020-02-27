Wofford looks to end streak vs Mercer

Wofford (16-14, 8-9) vs. Mercer (16-14, 10-7) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks to…

Wofford (16-14, 8-9) vs. Mercer (16-14, 10-7)

Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer looks to extend Wofford’s conference losing streak to seven games. Wofford’s last SoCon win came against the VMI Keydets 79-73 on Feb. 5. Mercer is coming off a 73-57 win at The Citadel in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Wofford’s Nathan Hoover, Chevez Goodwin and Trevor Stumpe have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Storm Murphy has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Wofford field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 12 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terriers are 0-7 when they score 61 points or fewer and 16-7 when they exceed 61 points. The Bears are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 16-3 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Terriers. Mercer has an assist on 61 of 103 field goals (59.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Wofford has assists on 41 of 75 field goals (54.7 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Mercer’s offense has turned the ball over 14.6 times per game this year, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last five games and nine over its last three.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.