WKU looks to extend streak vs Southern Miss

Southern Miss (7-17, 3-8) vs. Western Kentucky (15-8, 8-3)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Southern Miss. In its last eight wins against the Golden Eagles, Western Kentucky has won by an average of 10 points. Southern Miss’ last win in the series came on Nov. 10, 2012, a 67-64 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Western Kentucky’s Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Hilltoppers scoring over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have given up only 68.2 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Leonard Harper-Baker has had his hand in 48 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 14 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern Miss is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-17 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Hilltoppers are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 7-8 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Golden Eagles are 7-0 when they score at least 72 points and 0-17 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky attempts more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Hilltoppers have averaged 21.6 foul shots per game this season.

