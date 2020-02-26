Wisconsin faces tough test vs No. 19 Michigan

Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) vs. No. 19 Michigan (18-9, 9-7) Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wisconsin (17-10, 10-6) vs. No. 19 Michigan (18-9, 9-7)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Michigan presents a tough challenge for Wisconsin. Wisconsin has won four of its six games against ranked teams this season. Michigan has moved up to No. 19 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Rutgers and Purdue last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske and Eli Brooks have collectively accounted for 46 percent of all Wolverines scoring this season, though the trio’s production has decreased to 38 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: D’Mitrik Trice has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last five games. Trice has accounted for 17 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wolverines are 12-0 when they block at least six opposing shots and 6-9 when they fall shy of that mark. The Badgers are 11-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 6-10 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Badgers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Michigan has an assist on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Wisconsin has assists on 45 of 74 field goals (60.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 23rd-best rate in the nation. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.