Drexel (13-12, 6-6) vs. William & Mary (16-10, 8-5)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary seeks revenge on Drexel after dropping the first matchup in Philadelphia. The teams last played on Jan. 18, when the Dragons shot 54.5 percent from the field while limiting William & Mary’s shooters to just 37.3 percent en route to a 27-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Nathan Knight has averaged a double-double (20.5 points and 11 rebounds) to lead the way for the Tribe. Complementing Knight is Andy Van Vliet, who is maintaining an average of 13.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The Dragons are led by James Butler, who is averaging a double-double with 13.4 points and 11.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Knight has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all William & Mary field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 24 field goals and five assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Drexel has lost its last three road games, scoring 61 points, while allowing 79 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tribe have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Dragons. William & Mary has 36 assists on 67 field goals (53.7 percent) across its past three contests while Drexel has assists on 44 of 84 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked second among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.2 percent. The Dragons have averaged 10.8 offensive boards per game.

