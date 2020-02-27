William & Mary looks to extend streak vs Elon

Elon (11-19, 7-10) vs. William & Mary (20-10, 12-5) Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: William…

Elon (11-19, 7-10) vs. William & Mary (20-10, 12-5)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its fifth straight conference win against Elon. William & Mary’s last CAA loss came against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 70-64 on Feb. 8. Elon fell 84-71 at Towson in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: William & Mary has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet, Bryce Barnes and Tyler Hamilton have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Tribe points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Marcus Sheffield II has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Elon field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 36 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Phoenix have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tribe. William & Mary has 43 assists on 80 field goals (53.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Elon has assists on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Elon as a team has made 10.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-most among Division I teams. The Phoenix have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

