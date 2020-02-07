Wichita State faces tough test vs No. 25 Houston

Wichita State (17-5, 5-4) vs. No. 25 Houston (18-5, 8-2) Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Wichita State (17-5, 5-4) vs. No. 25 Houston (18-5, 8-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Houston presents a tough challenge for Wichita State. Wichita State has played a ranked team only once this season and won. Houston is coming off a 75-62 win over Tulane in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Erik Stevenson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Shockers. Jamarius Burton is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 9.9 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Nate Hinton, who is averaging 10.7 points and 9.4 rebounds.

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Cougars have given up just 60.9 points per game across 10 conference games. That’s an improvement from the 65.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.EXCELLENT ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 33.1 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Houston is a perfect 15-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Cougars are 3-5 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 58.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked fourth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.4 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.1 offensive boards per game.

