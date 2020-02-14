Weber State looks for road win vs Montana State

Weber State (10-15, 6-8) vs. Montana State (13-11, 7-6) Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Weber State (10-15, 6-8) vs. Montana State (13-11, 7-6)

Max Worthington Arena, Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its fifth straight win over Montana State at Max Worthington Arena. Montana State’s last win at home against the Wildcats came on Jan. 24, 2013.

SQUAD LEADERS: Montana State’s Harald Frey has averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Amin Adamu has put up 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Cody John has averaged 13.5 points while Michal Kozak has put up eight points and 5.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHN: John has connected on 35 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 82.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-8 when they allow at least 71 points and 13-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 71 points. The Wildcats are 0-12 when they score 68 points or fewer and 10-3 when they exceed 68.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Montana State has an assist on 45 of 71 field goals (63.4 percent) across its past three outings while Weber State has assists on 21 of 65 field goals (32.3 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Weber State has scored 62 points and allowed 68.6 points over its last five games. Montana State has averaged 66.6 points while allowing 67 over its last five.

