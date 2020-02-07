Weber State looks for home win vs N. Arizona

Northern Arizona (13-8, 7-5) vs. Weber State (9-14, 5-7) Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Arizona (13-8, 7-5) vs. Weber State (9-14, 5-7)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its fifth straight win over Northern Arizona at Dee Events Center. The last victory for the Lumberjacks at Weber State was a 61-54 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: The explosive Jerrick Harding is putting up 21.7 points to lead the way for the Wildcats. Complementing Harding is Cody John, who is producing 14 points per game. The Lumberjacks are led by Cameron Shelton, who is averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Wildcats have scored 69 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Harding has accounted for 51 percent of all Weber State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 50 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-11 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 9-3 when it scores at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Arizona is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Lumberjacks are 8-8 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

STINGY DEFENSE: Northern Arizona has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.5 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Big Sky teams.

