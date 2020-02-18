WCU looks to sweep VMI

VMI (7-20, 2-12) vs. Western Carolina (16-9, 8-6) Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI…

VMI (7-20, 2-12) vs. Western Carolina (16-9, 8-6)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VMI seeks revenge on Western Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Lexington. The teams last went at it on Jan. 8, when the Catamounts shot 50 percent from the field while holding VMI to just 39.5 percent en route to a 97-85 victory.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Western Carolina has been fueled by senior leadership this year while VMI has leaned on freshmen. Seniors Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have collectively accounted for 57 percent of Western Carolina’s scoring this season and 73 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this year.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 7-4 when scoring at least 73.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Western Carolina is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Catamounts are 8-9 when opponents score more than 71 points.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-most among Division I teams.

