Watson, Southern Miss visit Marshall

Southern Miss (7-16, 3-7) vs. Marshall (10-13, 4-6) Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Southern Miss (7-16, 3-7) vs. Marshall (10-13, 4-6)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Gabe Watson and Southern Miss will go up against Taevion Kinsey and Marshall. Watson is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games. Kinsey has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Golden Eagles are led by sophomores Watson and Tyler Stevenson. Watson has averaged 13.1 points while Stevenson has put up 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Thundering Herd have been anchored by Kinsey and Jarrod West. Kinsey has averaged 15.6 points, five rebounds and 4.1 assists while West has put up 14.3 points and 2.1 steals per game.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Leonard Harper-Baker has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Southern Miss field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 10 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Southern Miss is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-16 when scoring 70 points or fewer.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is rated second in the CUSA with an average of 74.8 possessions per game. The fast-paced Thundering Herd have raised that total to 78 possessions per game over their last three games.

