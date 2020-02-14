Walker, Morehead St. visit Murray State

Morehead State (12-14, 6-7) vs. Murray State (18-7, 11-2) CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Morehead State (12-14, 6-7) vs. Murray State (18-7, 11-2)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Walker and Morehead State will take on Tevin Brown and Murray State. The senior Walker is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games. Brown, a sophomore, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.4 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Morehead State’s Walker, Justin Thomas and Djimon Henson have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Walker has connected on 25.2 percent of the 159 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Murray State is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 18-2 when it scores at least 69.

STREAK STATS: Murray State has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 58.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State attempts more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Racers have averaged 22.2 foul shots per game this season.

