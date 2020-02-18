Wake Forest looks for home win vs Ga. Tech

Georgia Tech (12-13, 6-8) vs. Wake Forest (11-14, 4-11) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Georgia Tech (12-13, 6-8) vs. Wake Forest (11-14, 4-11)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest looks for its fourth straight win over Georgia Tech at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The last victory for the Yellow Jackets at Wake Forest was a 79-70 win on Feb. 1, 2014.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The Yellow Jackets are led by Moses Wright and Michael Devoe. Wright is averaging 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while Devoe is putting up 14.1 points per game. The Demon Deacons have been led by Brandon Childress and Olivier Sarr. Childress has accounted for 14.4 points and 4.4 assists while Sarr has averaged 12 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.BRILLIANT BRANDON: Childress has connected on 30.8 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also converted 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Georgia Tech is 0-7 when its offense scores 63 points or fewer. Wake Forest is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

WINNING WHEN: The Demon Deacons are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 6-14 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 when the team records at least 10 steals and 7-13 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Wake Forest gets to the line more often than any other ACC team. The Demon Deacons have averaged 22.9 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.