Wagner seeks revenge on Bryant

Bryant (14-16, 6-11) vs. Wagner (8-20, 5-12) Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bryant (14-16, 6-11) vs. Wagner (8-20, 5-12)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant goes for the season sweep over Wagner after winning the previous matchup in Smithfield. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 23, when the Bulldogs outshot Wagner from the field 49.1 percent to 33.8 percent and hit nine more 3-pointers en route to the 79-58 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Bryant has benefited heavily from its seniors. Adam Grant, Michael Green III, Ikenna Ndugba and Hall Elisias have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.ACCURATE ADAM: Grant has connected on 35.9 percent of the 256 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 67.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Wagner is 0-12 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Bryant is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seahawks. Wagner has 37 assists on 78 field goals (47.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Bryant has assists on 39 of 82 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant as a collective unit has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among NEC teams.

