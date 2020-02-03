W. Michigan looks to extend streak vs Miami

Western Michigan (9-12, 2-6) vs. Miami (9-12, 2-6) John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan (9-12, 2-6) vs. Miami (9-12, 2-6)

John D. Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. Western Michigan has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the RedHawks. Miami’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2016, a 45-44 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Nike Sibande has averaged 14 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the RedHawks. Dalonte Brown is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Broncos are led by Michael Flowers, who is averaging 18 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Flowers has accounted for 40 percent of all Western Michigan field goals over the last five games. Flowers has 32 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-6 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-6 when it scores at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Miami is a perfect 5-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The RedHawks are 4-12 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

FOOT OFF THE GAS: Western Michigan’s defense has forced 11.8 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging eight turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.