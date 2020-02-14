Virginia Tech looks to end streak vs Pitt

Pittsburgh (15-10, 6-8) vs. Virginia Tech (14-10, 5-8) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh looks…

Pittsburgh (15-10, 6-8) vs. Virginia Tech (14-10, 5-8)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh looks to extend Virginia Tech’s conference losing streak to six games. Virginia Tech’s last ACC win came against the North Carolina Tar Heels 79-77 on Jan. 22. Pittsburgh fell 72-52 to Clemson on Wednesday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Landers Nolley II has averaged 17.7 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Hokies. Tyrece Radford is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Panthers are led by Justin Champagnie, who is averaging 12.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Trey McGowens has accounted for 43 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 11 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Virginia Tech is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. Pittsburgh is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Pittsburgh has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.5 points, while allowing 73.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Pittsburgh defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.9 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate in the nation. Virginia Tech has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through 24 games (ranking the Hokies 259th among Division I teams).

___

___

