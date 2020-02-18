Virginia seeks revenge on BC

Boston College (13-13, 7-8) vs. Virginia (17-7, 9-5) John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston College (13-13, 7-8) vs. Virginia (17-7, 9-5)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia seeks revenge on Boston College after dropping the first matchup in Chestnut Hill. The teams last played each other on Jan. 7, when the Eagles shot 44.7 percent from the field while limiting Virginia’s shooters to just 32.7 percent on their way to a 60-53 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have collectively scored 53 percent of Virginia’s points this season. For Boston College, Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and Nik Popovic have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 58 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Boston College is 0-8 when it allows at least 74 points and 13-5 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Virginia has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 54 points while giving up 49.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia defense has allowed only 52 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cavaliers first among Division I teams. The Boston College offense has averaged 64.8 points through 26 games (ranked 288th, nationally).

