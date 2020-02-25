Virginia looks to extend streak vs Virginia Tech

Virginia (19-7, 11-5) vs. Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks…

Virginia (19-7, 11-5) vs. Virginia Tech (15-12, 6-10)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its fifth straight conference win against Virginia Tech. Virginia’s last ACC loss came against the Louisville Cardinals 80-73 on Feb. 8. Virginia Tech lost 88-64 to Duke in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Cavaliers scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Kihei Clark has had his hand in 51 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. Clark has 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Virginia Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 15-7 when it scores at least 63.

PERFECT WHEN: Virginia Tech is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5 percent or less. The Hokies are 4-12 when they let opponents to shoot any better than that.

ADVANTAGE FROM DEEP: The Virginia Tech offense has made an average of 9.8 3-pointers per game, a mark that ranks the Hokies 17th nationally. Virginia has only averaged 5.8 3-pointers per game, which ranks 207th.

