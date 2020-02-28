Vermont looks to extend streak vs UMass Lowell

Vermont (22-7, 12-2) vs. UMass Lowell (12-17, 6-8) Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks…

Vermont (22-7, 12-2) vs. UMass Lowell (12-17, 6-8)

Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over UMass Lowell. Vermont has won by an average of 16 points in its last seven wins over the River Hawks. UMass Lowell’s last win in the series came on Feb. 8, 2016, a 100-93 win.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Vermont has been fueled by senior leadership this year while UMass Lowell has relied on freshmen. For the Catamounts, seniors Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have collectively scored 55 percent of the team’s points this season. On the other hand, freshmen Christian Lutete, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have combined to score 48 percent of UMass Lowell’s points this season.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 29.7 percent of the 165 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UMass Lowell is 0-9 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 12-8 when it scores at least 71.

STREAK STATS: Vermont has won its last eight road games, scoring 69.5 points, while allowing 58.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Vermont defense has held opponents to just 58.6 points per game, the fifth-lowest in Division I. UMass Lowell has allowed an average of 75.7 points through 29 games (ranked 277th, nationally).

