Vermont looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Binghamton (8-16, 2-9) vs. Vermont (20-6, 10-1)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. In its last 10 wins against the Bearcats, Vermont has won by an average of 18 points. Binghamton’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2015, a 57-55 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb has averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while Stef Smith has put up 14 points. For the Bearcats, Sam Sessoms has averaged 17.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while George Tinsley has put up 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds.

AMERICA EAST IMPROVEMENT: The Catamounts have scored 73.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 66.7 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: Sessoms has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 8-0 when scoring at least 75.

STREAK STATS: Vermont has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 55.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Vermont defense has allowed only 58.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Catamounts sixth among Division I teams. The Binghamton offense has averaged 69.2 points through 24 games (ranked 214th, nationally).

